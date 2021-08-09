WUSED - Howard Greene - TUESDAY

Credit for Trump

The Aug. 7 letter “A different take,” blaming President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris for conservatives’ vaccine resistance is absurd — especially the claim that “They have yet to give credit to then-President Trump for the speed and efficiency in which he got Operation Warp Speed up and running.”

“It never gets mentioned because it does not fit the typical narrative,” the letter writer says. No, it never gets mentioned because it’s not true.

On Dec. 18, Biden appeared on The Late Show and praised Trump. “I think what he’s done, getting the vaccine moving, has been positive," he told host Stephen Colbert.

When Biden received his first dose of vaccine on Dec. 21, he said, “I think that the administration deserves some credit getting this off the ground with Operation Warp Speed.”

So just how much praise does Trump need before he’s willing to get off his golf course and tell his followers to get vaccinated?

Howard Greene

Winston-Salem