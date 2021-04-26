WUSED - Howard Greene - WEDNESDAY

Red meat

Over the weekend we learned from Rep. Lauren Boebert that, as she tweeted, “Joe Biden’s climate plan includes cutting 90% of red meat from our diets by 2030. They want to limit us to about four pounds a year. Why doesn’t Joe stay out of my kitchen?”

Donald Trump Jr. was quick to jump in; he tweeted: “I’m pretty sure I ate 4 pounds of red meat yesterday. That’s going to be a hard NO from me.”

Former Trump economic advisor and current Fox host Larry Kudlow weighed in Friday night, adding the twist that in Biden’s America, beer would be “plant-based.”

Way to stand up to the liberals, you patriots!

Only one problem: There’s nothing in Biden’s climate plan about limiting red meat. Nothing. It’s not there.

What happened was that a cheap British tabloid, the Daily Mail, took it upon itself to speculate about what terrible things “could” theoretically be included in the plan and the Trumpsters saw it and ran with it. They didn't care if it was true — if it’s negative, if it allows them to display their disrespect, they’ll repeat it.

Why do they do this? Do their followers really swallow it? Are they that dumb?