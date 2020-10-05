WUSED - J. Frank Joiner - WEDNESDAY

Sharing the benefits

From time to time, I am amazed by the lack of thought expressed by some of the writers to this forum.

In the Oct. 2 letter “Greed vs. patriotism,” a writer suggested that some of President Trump's supporters support him because he “lowered their federal income taxes and reduced the amount of their taxable estates.” He suggested that they should be willing to pay their "fair share,” give back to the country!

He offers a prayer for “patriotism and love of country” rather than greed and how much money they can keep.

Did he and his Democratic friends not share in the benefits of reduced taxes and estate values?

Did all of them refuse the cash benefits of lower taxes and send their gain back to the Treasury?

Of course not! But he suggests that Trump supporters are the ones guilty of “greed.” “Patriotism” apparently means keeping the money but not enjoying it! And who determines the “fair share” that he suggests Trump's supporters should pay back? Apparently he knows but did not share at this time. Maybe later!

J. Frank Joiner

Winston-Salem