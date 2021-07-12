WUSED - J. Kevin Bokeno - TUESDAY

Put up or shut up

Unsurprisingly, the announcement that we fell short of the vaccination goal of 70% by July 4 received a thunderous applause at CPAC, the annual Republican convention. Reading this gave me an idea.

Let’s set a date, say, Sept. 30, to get vaccinated. Anyone who does not have at least their first shot by then can still get vaccinated, but it will cost them. Let’s say $1,000. Also, anyone who does not get vaccinated by then and subsequently contracts COVID or a variant thereof will not be covered by their insurance for treatment and must show proof of ability to pay prior to treatment.

No one is being forced to get vaccinated; it’s completely everyone’s individual choice. They can choose to believe it’s a hoax and not do so. But, like every choice in life, there are consequences to their decision.

Then we will see if their objection is really a principled stance or just another excuse to wallow in the feel-good fantasy of fake victimhood and pretend outrage.

The problem is that we’ve allowed these supercilious dupes to drag out this game too long without anteing up. They’ve had long enough to do the right thing -- even incentivized to do so. Now it’s time to put up or shut up.