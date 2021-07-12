WUSED - James Fleming - TUESDAY

Enough damage

I am confused and do not understand.

I thought we were done with former President Trump. He wants to be president again. Has he not done enough damage to our country and the people who are trying to get their lives back? Does he not know of the people who died while he was in office?

What do the people who follow him see in him? Maybe those who have hatred in their hearts and souls think they will rule this country. They seem to like to carry their guns, knife and clubs and leave their mark of destruction and lies.

It is very troublesome to see how this is still happening. We need peace, hope, caring and kindness. Wake up, Republicans. Stop this war we are having. If you cannot do your job, get out of Washington, D.C., and let people who can bring healing back to our country do their job. Three strikes and you’re out. We need a better team.

James Fleming

Clemmons