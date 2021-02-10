WUSED - James H. Dilda - FRIDAY

More profiles in courage

Forty-four Republican senators should hang their heads in shame when they hear our national anthem. Why? Because it ends with the phrase “…and the home of the brave.” But they voted on Feb. 9 that it’s unconstitutional to continue former President Trump’s impeachment trial. Where is their integrity, honor and courage?

God bless Sens. Bill Cassidy, Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, Mitt Romney, Ben Sasse and Patrick Toomey for having the guts to continue the Senate trial. Regardless of the outcome, if someone amends JFK’s “Profiles in Courage,” they should be added to the book. Rep. Liz Cheney, censured by the Wyoming GOP for voting to impeach, should also be there. She has more courage in her little finger than all of those cowardly non-lions in the Senate put together.

The chief hypocritical cowards are Sens. Mitch McConnell, Lindsey Graham and Ted Cruz. Like all senators and representatives, they swore to uphold and defend the Constitution. They did not swear loyalty to the president or the GOP. Or are there back-room agreements we never heard of? Have there been promises of cushy jobs somewhere in the vast Trump empire? Maybe life-long golfing privileges at Mar-a-Lago?