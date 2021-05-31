 Skip to main content
WUSED - James H. Dilda - TUESDAY
No courage, no commission

How much longer will cowardly Republicans bow down to kiss the rear end of the golden calf of former President Trump? Rep. Liz Cheney has more courage, honor and integrity in one knuckle of her little finger than almost all other Republicans in the House and Senate put together. Those were absolutely not “tourists” that stormed and desecrated the Capitol on Jan 6.

Most Americans wanted a special commission to investigate all sorts of things about that despicable day. What are the Republicans who voted against the commission afraid of? Truth? If there really is “nothing there,” then let truth prevail and they can sing, “See, we told you so.”

The point of a commission was not single-fold, to point the finger of responsibility at Trump – although many believe he should be held accountable. There are many vital lessons that could have been learned by a bipartisan investigation.

Was there more collusion than seems to meet the eye? What communication channels, chain of command structure and response force improvements are necessary to prevent an attack against Congress by foreign terrorists or a domestic recurrence? What happens the next time a minority fragment disagrees with any executive, legislative or judicial decision by lawfully elected or appointed officials? Is a recurrence exactly what Republicans want – a shattered America brought to her knees by the rabble base of a would-be emperor?

God bless America; keep our troops safe and help us all, except gutless Republicans. We already have too many of them.

James H. Dilda

Kernersville

