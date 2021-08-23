 Skip to main content
WUSED - James McGrath - WEDNESDAY
date 2021-08-23

Appropriate response?

So, Alabama Rep. Mo Brooks expresses sympathy for North Carolina native Floyd Ray Roseberry and Roseberry's bomb threat in Washington, D.C. (“N.C. man in custody for bomb threat,” Aug. 20) as an appropriate and understandable response to the perceived march of socialism and other governmental overreach.

Were these not the same sentiments held by Unabomber Ted Kaczynski and Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh?

Fortunately, none of our more responsible and clear-thinking North Carolina elected officials could think along the same lines as Rep. Brooks … .right?

James McGrath

Yadkinville

