WUSED - James T. Fuller - FRIDAY

Why do conservatives call liberals "radical"? We're not the ones denying the findings of medical science, running around with assault rifles and talking about not accepting the results of an election.

Is it so radical to want our nation to be moral and good rather than a profit enterprise? It seems to me like the desire to give people health care and education is much more in keeping with the idea of this being a "Christian nation" than the idea of border walls to keep people from seeking safety for their children.