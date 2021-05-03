WUSED - James T. Fuller - WEDNESDAY

I truly don’t know what to make of the May 2 letter “Falling in line” in which the writer claims “I truly don't understand the lock-step behavior of people these days who are actually anxious to fall in line with the dictate of the day.” Wouldn’t it matter what the “dictate of the day” was?

There’s a difference between wearing red sneakers because it’s a popular fad and wearing a mask because there’s a deadly airborne pandemic that’s easily transmissible. It would be a mistake to dismiss the second as a “dictate of the day” as if it were just some benign fashion statement — or a political statement. If reliable medical authorities say it’s necessary — which they have — then I’m happy to follow that “dictate” and increase my chances of staying alive and keeping my neighbors alive.