WUSED - Jan Hampton - TUESDAY

Pro-choice on teens

State Sen. Joyce Krawiec has a solid record of being opposed to a woman’s right to choose when and whether to bear children.

Strangely, the senator is now leading legislative efforts in our state to give parents the “choice” of whether to allow their 12- to 17-year-old children to be vaccinated (“Committee to vote on vaccine consent,” Aug. 2).

Apparently, the life of a fetus must be protected, but the lives of 12- to 17-year-old children can be sacrificed cavalierly if the parents choose, even if the teen wants to protect his or her life by being vaccinated.

Why is she pro-life on fetuses and pro-choice on teens? Why is a fetus more sacred than a teenager?

Jan Hampton

Kernersville