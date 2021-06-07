WUSED - Jeff Hight - WEDNESDAY

 Skip to main content
Self-reflection in order

I experienced both mirth and outrage when reading the article in the June 5 Journal (“Surry votes to removed Coca-Cola machines”) regarding the ban of Coca-Cola vending machines in Surry County in order to protest the Coca-Cola CEO's criticism of Georgia's new voter suppression law.

Commissioner Eddie Harris stated that these CEOs are trying to affect policy, and that they shouldn't be allowed to do so. Yet, with beaming smiles and open embrace will Harris and his ilk accept cash donations from CEOs in order to affect policy.

There should be some minimum standard set for the ability to self-reflect on any candidate for public office in our state. Perhaps that would cut down on boneheaded statements from elected officials trying to affect policy. It's certainly true that we could use fewer of these.

Jeff Hight

Winston-Salem

