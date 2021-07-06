WUSED - Jerrell Gough - THURSDAY

Rumsfeld's philosophy

We recently lost a true patriot of the United States of America who served as secretary of Defense under two presidents, Gerald Ford and George W. Bush.

I am writing about Donald Rumsfeld, who passed away at the age of 88, born in 1932 and passed away in 2021. Since I was born in 1935, there was one statement in his obituary that I identified with: “I grew up during the Depression. I just can’t waste anything.”

His most famous quote is: "As we know, there are known knowns. There are things we know we know. We also know there are known unknowns. That is to say, we know there are some things we do not know. But there are also unknown unknowns — the ones we don't know we don't know."

Rumfeld’s first rule of holes is “When you are in one, stop digging.”

He told his staff that “You are not all that important, but your responsibilities are.”

We could all learn from his philosophy.

Jerrell Gough

Yadkinville