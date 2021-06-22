WUSED - Jerry Adams - THURSDAY

The unaffiliated

My heart was gladdened by the June 22 letter “Public servants” with the letter writer's call "to encourage potential public servants to run for office." I would only add that those doing the encouragement look to Forsyth County's second largest political group, the unaffiliated.

I say that because our two parties' response to the 1962 Baker v. Carr one-person-one-vote ruling was something akin to civil apartheid.

For example, the five white members of the Forsyth County commission have served a total of 115 years. Two have each served a quarter of a century, and one for 41 years. Our selfishly drawn voting districts are suffocating our democracy.

That will change only when the unaffiliated find a way to talk, petition and act together.

Jerry Adams

Winston-Salem