WUSED - Jim Potter - TUESDAY

More predictions

My Dec. 22 letter “My predictions” correctly predicted that the Democrats would win the Senate and that former President Trump would disappear.

Here are a few more:

Within the next two years, sweeping socialist changes will be implemented. The Electoral College will be eliminated. The Supreme Court will be stacked by leftists. Over 20 million illegal immigrants will be made citizens (with an 80% Democratic vote). The United States will be a one-party socialist country and will be impoverished through handouts by 2022.

There will be many people, mostly from Winston-Salem, who will condemn me for being a conspiracy theorist, ignorant and such, but time will prove my credibility.

Hard times are coming. California, here we come!

Jim Potter

Clemmons