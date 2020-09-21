WUSED - Jim Potter - WEDNESDAY

The violent majority
I reside in a quiet end of town in Clemmons. A very nice upper-middle-class area inhabited by successful, educated and hard-working folks. Just the other day, a sunny warm late summer afternoon, I decided to walk my little pooch. As I blissfully meandered down my tree-lined pristine block, I encountered at least a half dozen yards, prominently and proudly might I add, displaying Biden/Harris signs, Cunningham and Cooper signs. It occurred to me that as much as I searched, I could not find one single Trump/Pence, Forest or Tillis sign.
I put out a couple Trump/Pence signs and not a peep out of my conservative neighborhood friends. I engaged several in some conversations and it is unanimous that they fear the outcry and possible malicious retaliation it might incite.
Last week, my wife and I were going to the Trump rally at Smith-Reynolds Airport and our teenage son grew very frightened and concerned about our safety. Thus the question: Have we as Americans evolved into a French resistance type environment where we must fear the empowered, often violent majority?
Looks like we are there folks. Just saying.
Jim Potter
Clemmons
