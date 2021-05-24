WUSED - John Eder - TUESDAY

Fear 2.0

Mark Thiessen’s most recent column, “Biden and the concerns of the vaccine hesitant” (May 22) was critical of President Biden and Democrats for wearing masks. Why does this bother him? Better yet, what is he afraid of? Why is wearing a mask, a sign of respect for the elderly and vulnerable, an action indicative that there is a horrible virus that can kill, so frightening to some?

The answer is difficult to admit, but the deeper, disturbing answer is, we do not want to admit that we were wrong!

“Stop the hoards of Hispanic immigrants, they are taking our jobs!” No they are not. There are plenty of jobs going unfilled right now. It is difficult to admit that we were wrong about that, and it is the American worker that has been disrespected for decades.

Oh wait, can it really be that Black lives really do matter? Maybe we were wrong that America is not a racist country. It is so hard to admit that there are some people who have not had the same opportunity as others.

We are sore afraid to admit that the election is over and that Jan. 6 was not a rowdy tourist event but an insurrection. Fear causes some people to act in ways contrary to their best interests. What are we afraid of?

John Eder

Winston-Salem