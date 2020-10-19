WUSED - Jordan Newton - WEDNESDAY

Zenger is different

Jeff Zenger is different than the typical politician — he knows the stories and struggles of everyday life. I’ve known Jeff for over 20 and have seen him live these real-life struggles.

Jeff’s family went a year and a half without a paycheck during the Great Recession while Jeff rebuilt his construction business and made sure his workers were paid. He knows how important small business and schools assistance is for families who need to get back to work and send their kids to a safe school. Jeff has been there, done that, and has the t-shirt to prove it. He has dedicated his life to making Forsyth County a better place to live.

I can’t think of anyone I’d rather have representing me in Raleigh than Jeff Zenger.

Partisan politics has sown division and moved our attention to petty fights instead of results. Jeff will work for you and put Forsyth County first. Don’t just vote against someone; vote for someone. Join me in voting for Jeff Zenger for N.C. House District 74.

Jordan Newton

Clemmons