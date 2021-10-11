 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WUSED - Josephine Means - TUESDAY
0 Comments

WUSED - Josephine Means - TUESDAY

  • 0

We want snacks

I am writing because Carver High School’s students are not satisfied with the selection of snacks and drinks they provide to us in the cafeteria.

We previously had a honeycomb school store that sold a variety of snacks that were sold to the students, teachers and staff. This was a solution that provided students with their preference for refreshments before and after school. The honeycomb store also provided students with work experience as cashiers. I was a cashier my freshman year and earned work experience that I can apply to real-life situations.

As a Carver student who hasn’t been able to experience a proper pep rally or a proper homecoming along with its events, I feel as though we should at least be able to purchase our desired refreshments. We have missed out on so much especially these past two years due to COVID-19 and it's not fair honestly. We deserve our school store back at least.

This will be an effective solution because it has so many positive initiatives and it would be something that everyone would be able to enjoy and partake in and participate in.

Josephine Means

Winston-Salem

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
$3 million bond set for two High Point man accused of robbing Winston-Salem sweepstakes business and killing a man in 2017.
Crime

$3 million bond set for two High Point man accused of robbing Winston-Salem sweepstakes business and killing a man in 2017.

Two High Point men accused of robbing a sweepstakes business in Winston-Salem in 2017 and killing a security guard, Albert Fitzhugh Haskins Jr., have had their bond set at $3 million. Attorneys for the two men argued that Forsyth County prosecutors have little evidence proving that they killed Haskins or was even there for the robbery and that there is another man who they say actually shot Haskins, a security guard, to death who has not been charged. Prosecutors said the two men have not been willing to identify the man who shot Haskins.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News