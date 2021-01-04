WUSED - Judie Holcomb - TUESDAY

Unusual compassion

As much as I have spent the last four years detesting President Trump and all he represents, I was somewhat heartened when he said he would refuse to sign the stimulus package with $600 for most Americans and instead insisted on a $2,000 payment to help the hundreds of thousands of Americans who are unemployed, behind on their rent/mortgage and utility payments and trying to feed their families. I didn’t know where this unusual compassion was coming from, but I certainly welcomed it.

Dangling a possible $2,000 check in front of my eyes was like buying a lottery ticket and dreaming of all the ways I would spend it when I won: a new car to replace my 10-year-old Toyota, a beach vacation, a mani-pedi spa day, take-out meals from local restaurants, a shopping trip for some new clothes. As an older adult living on a tight budget, my expenditures are currently limited to my “needs” list; the “want” list is for someday in the distant future.

But the $2,000 was not meant to be and I am thankful for the $600 that showed up in my checking account. But here’s the difference: if I had received the $2,000 stimulus check, I would have spent much of it with local businesses fulfilling my “wants” list. As it is, I am putting the $600 in savings for future emergency needs, so it won’t help our economy at all.