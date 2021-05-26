WUSED - Judie Holcomb-Pack - FRIDAY

I enjoyed reading Mick Scott’s experience with the poverty simulation presented by Crisis Control Ministry to show what living a “month” in poverty is like (“Them that’s got shall have,” May 23). The simulation places participants into “families” – some with a mother, father and children, some single parent households, single older persons or homeless folks, all encouraged to act their age and part. They have four 15-minute weeks to go to work, get kids to school, pay mortgage/rent/utilities, cash paychecks, deal with “luck of the draw” cards, feed their family and when desperate, visit the pawn shop. They are easily taken advantage of because few check their change or ask for a receipt.

I’ve seen participants who question the authenticity of the situations they are given: “This couldn’t happen here.” Oh, yes, it can … and it does. I can tell the participants who have struggled in life because they “get it” and seem to survive the role play much better than those who haven’t. And I’ve noticed some that by week four have given up and are just waiting for the agony to end. Afterward, some participants admit doing things they would never thought they’d do, like keeping an overpayment or not returning an item found on the floor that they could hock for cash.