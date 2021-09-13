WUSED - Julia Donaghy - WEDNESDAY

Keen insight

Kudos to the Journal for the Sept. 12 Opinion pages. Each of the varied articles was written with keen insight and obvious deep concern regarding the topic. Unfortunately, many of the people who need to read them probably do not subscribe to the Journal ... or any other news publication.

As a retired senior on a fixed income, I cringe each time I pay the bill for my Journal subscription. However, my daily paper is more important to me than subscribing to the many mindless programs offered through “premium” cable TV and streaming services. A solid hour of news each evening whets my appetite for the in-depth articles I read in the paper.

Please keep doing what you are doing. There are still many of us who appreciate and depend on it!

Julia Donaghy

Winston-Salem