WUSED - Kathy Pearre - THURSDAY

I have questions about the site selection for Brunson Elementary School (“Replacing Brunson,” April 15). Are we really willing to move a school from a floodplain to a known contaminated site? Has the brownfields program administered by the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality (DEP) been used for schools or primarily for businesses and residences? Does the construction of an elementary school on a contaminated site reflect a commitment to equity in the school system? Is this the best we can do for our children?

Kathy Pearre

Winston-Salem

