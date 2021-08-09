WUSED - Kay Richey - TUESDAY

Mending broken trust

It is commendable that the Stokes County commissioners reconsidered their vote to not renew the county's lease with LifeBrite as operator of the hospital in Danbury and connected facilities (“Future of Stokes Hospital in limbo,” Aug. 1). Had they proceeded with letting the lease expire, the complicated procedures for obtaining new licenses would have mandated that the facilities close, residents of the skilled nursing facility relocate and staff lose employment and benefits.

While they did not seek input from hospital staff or local advisory board members in their initial decision, hearing input from those groups and other citizens during public comments at their meetings led them to renew the lease with LifeBrite. However, the commissioners’ actions damaged the relationship they have with local hospital staff, the LifeBrite company and the community that depends on the hospital facilities for medical care.

Currently the board of commissioners also serves as board of trustees for the hospital. As they have stated the intent to continue looking for another hospital operator, and because of the complexity of legal regulations of hospital management, it is time for the board of commissioners to appoint a separate board of trustees.