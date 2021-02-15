WUSED - Kenneth and Elizabeth Koch - TUESDAY

A courageous vote
We are writing to congratulate Sen. Richard Burr on his courageous vote to impeach former President Trump. Anyone who has watched the events of Jan. 6 -- which were certainly incited by the former president -- can only be saddened, horrified and terrified for the future of our democracy. Like a child, democracy needs to be cherished and protected in order to flourish.
Thank you, Sen. Burr, for standing up for and protecting our fragile democracy.
Edmund Burke, an Irish politician and statesman, stated many years ago, "The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men (women) to do nothing." Shame on the 43 Republican senators who chose to do nothing.
Kenneth and Elizabeth Koch
Lewisville