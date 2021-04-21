 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WUSED - Kenneth R. Ostberg - FRIDAY
0 comments

WUSED - Kenneth R. Ostberg - FRIDAY

  • 0

Redistricting reform

The Census Bureau will, shortly, release to all states population distribution figures resulting from an analysis of the 2020 Census. States will use those numbers to redraw election districts.

The redistricting in some 20 states will be done by independent commissions or by bipartisan committees. North Carolina is not among those states. Here, the legislature draws the districts and that has resulted in our state being the most gerrymandered in the nation. Fellow citizens, like it or not, we live in a state where the politicians pick their voters, not vice versa. Almost all our elected officials, regardless of party, have "safe" seats. And, when districts are challenged in court, the legislature spends our tax dollars defending the gerrymander in order to protect their jobs.

This is a call to the Winston-Salem Journal, the Winston-Salem City Council and the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners to issue statements and resolutions in favor of establishing an independent, nonpartisan redistricting commission in North Carolina to handle the redistricting process this year.

Kenneth R. Ostberg

Winston-Salem

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

WS/FCS backs school calendar flexibility bill, but not for 2021-22
Education

WS/FCS backs school calendar flexibility bill, but not for 2021-22

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools favors legislation allowing the school year to start one to two weeks earlier than currently allowed by state law.

However, with many summer-school initiatives already set in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the system said it would take a pass on 2021-22.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News