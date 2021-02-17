WUSED - Kevin Fields - THURSDAY

Trump vs. the establishment

All those liberals who criticized Sen. Richard Burr last year for possible shady dealings with stock trades suddenly now see him as their best friend. Why? Because he voted against former President Trump (“Good for Sen. Burr,” Feb. 17). They are for anyone who is against Trump, like that Project Lincoln gang. Suddenly they’ve forgotten that those guys are Republicans.

Yes, Burr has an obligation to the truth, but he also has an obligation to promote and protect the president. He shouldn’t be stabbing the president in the back.

What these liberals don’t realize is that the Republican Party is changing. Trump still intends to drain the swamp, and that includes the Republican swamp. It’s not a matter of left vs. right anymore, it’s a matter of Trump vs. the corrupt establishment. If Burr can't support Trump, he'll be left behind like all the other Republicans.

There are two sides to every story and we’ve not heard the end of this one yet. Don't count Trump out!

Kevin Fields

Winston-Salem