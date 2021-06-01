 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WUSED - Kevin Fields - THURSDAY
0 comments

WUSED - Kevin Fields - THURSDAY

  • 0

A serious matter

Mark it down as another thing I don’t “get.”

I don’t believe in little green aliens, but I’ve always thought that UFOs were a serious matter. Despite the letter writer’s perception, there’s nothing “fun” about them (“UFO fun,” June 1). Maybe science fiction is fun. Maybe “ET” is fun. But here are aircraft, often above U.S. military facilities, often of monumental size, that seem to possess advanced technology and nobody knows what they are, not even branches of military intelligence.

Most advanced countries take them seriously, but not the U.S. Here, if a Navy pilot reports seeing something, he or she could be risking his or her career. Giving approval to that kind of culture, where one has to deny what one sees, is extremely dangerous to our national security.

I’m anxious to read the Pentagon’s report and I hope you’ll report on it.

Kevin Fields

Winston-Salem

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Teen convicted in boy's death: He was like a little brother. Driver, 17, gets prison time for fatal crash.
Crime

Teen convicted in boy's death: He was like a little brother. Driver, 17, gets prison time for fatal crash.

Kmya Amari Renee Wynn, 17, pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges connected to the death of 13-year-old Reuben Charlie Pledger IV on Aug. 18, 2020. Prosecutors said that Wynn was behind the wheel of a car that went 75 mph and up in a chase with law-enforcement officers along Patterson Avenue. The chase ended when Wynn lost control of the car and crashed into a utility pole. Pledger died at the scene. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News