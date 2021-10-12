 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WUSED - Kevin Miller - WEDNESDAY
0 Comments

WUSED - Kevin Miller - WEDNESDAY

  • 0

World news

I read on your Oct. 11 “Nation & World” page that Facebook will introduce some new controls on its social media pages intended to stop teenagers, who can outsmart tech gi-ants anytime they want, from spending too much time on its apps (“FB unveils new con-trols”). Last I heard, Facebook was for the olds.

Also, the U.S. is now cooperating with the Taliban to provide humanitarian aid to Af-ghans – while refraining from acknowledging that the Taliban is in charge, wink wink (“Taliban: US offers humanitarian aid”).

And what’s this? A Navy nuclear engineer has been passing U.S. secrets to an FBI agent he thought represented a foreign power (“Navy engineer charged with trying to pass se-crets”)? Wonder what else is going on behind the scenes.

Oh, and gas prices have gone up again to an average of $3.31 per gallon -- $1.07 more than a year ago (“Gas prices”).

Yeah, President Biden sure has things under control, doesn’t he?

Kevin Miller

Winston-Salem

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
$3 million bond set for two High Point man accused of robbing Winston-Salem sweepstakes business and killing a man in 2017.
Crime

$3 million bond set for two High Point man accused of robbing Winston-Salem sweepstakes business and killing a man in 2017.

Two High Point men accused of robbing a sweepstakes business in Winston-Salem in 2017 and killing a security guard, Albert Fitzhugh Haskins Jr., have had their bond set at $3 million. Attorneys for the two men argued that Forsyth County prosecutors have little evidence proving that they killed Haskins or was even there for the robbery and that there is another man who they say actually shot Haskins, a security guard, to death who has not been charged. Prosecutors said the two men have not been willing to identify the man who shot Haskins.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News