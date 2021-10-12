WUSED - Kevin Miller - WEDNESDAY

World news
I read on your Oct. 11 “Nation & World” page that Facebook will introduce some new controls on its social media pages intended to stop teenagers, who can outsmart tech gi-ants anytime they want, from spending too much time on its apps (“FB unveils new con-trols”). Last I heard, Facebook was for the olds.
Also, the U.S. is now cooperating with the Taliban to provide humanitarian aid to Af-ghans – while refraining from acknowledging that the Taliban is in charge, wink wink (“Taliban: US offers humanitarian aid”).
And what’s this? A Navy nuclear engineer has been passing U.S. secrets to an FBI agent he thought represented a foreign power (“Navy engineer charged with trying to pass se-crets”)? Wonder what else is going on behind the scenes.
Oh, and gas prices have gone up again to an average of $3.31 per gallon -- $1.07 more than a year ago (“Gas prices”).
Yeah, President Biden sure has things under control, doesn’t he?
Kevin Miller
Winston-Salem