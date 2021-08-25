WUSED - Kevin Smith - THURSDAY

 Skip to main content
Sidewalk plan

I wonder what the residents of Crystal Towers thought when they saw the color photo of the house on Petree Road on the front page and its residents worried about where their sidewalks are going to go (“Sidewalk plan draws criticism,” Aug. 23). Really?

Kevin Smith

Clemmons

