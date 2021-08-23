 Skip to main content
WUSED - Lawrence Overton - WEDNESDAY
In the Bible

I want to respond to the Aug. 15 article “A great divide” about the Moravian Church. John Dyer, a member of Home Moravian Church and keynote speaker was concerned about the moral direction of the church. He talked about the moral issues facing the church: Black Lives Matter, wokeness and critical race theory. Dyer also was concern about allowing gay and lesbian ministers.

Then to my surprise, Michael Isley, the husband of Kevin Mundy, an openly gay member of the Winston-Salem City Council, said, “Nowhere in the Bible does it say being gay is bad or wrong, man or woman.”

He must have never read the Bible. He needs to read the whole first chapter of Romans and how God gave mankind over to a reprobate mind because they didn't retain God in their knowledge. Just chapter 1:27 alone states "and likewise also men, leaving the natural use of the women, burned in their lust one toward another; men with men working that which is unseemly and receiving in themselves that recompense of their error which was meet."

Lawrence Overton

Clemmons

