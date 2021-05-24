 Skip to main content
WUSED - Lee Pulliam - TUESDAY
WUSED - Lee Pulliam - TUESDAY

The wide gulf

Perhaps the readers taking umbrage at your coverage of CEO salaries (“Follow the money,” May 16) are missing the point. I didn't read it as a shaming of the CEOs themselves, rather as deploring the vast divide between their income and that of the workers. The writer of the May 20 letter "A simplistic matrix" notes the qualities needed for leading a corporation: personal sacrifice, discipline, vision, etc., but neglects to note that the same qualities apply to all who work for a living and should be honored for leaders and followers alike. Nobody is saying that those at the top shouldn't be compensated fairly, only that everybody else should also be.

The fact that many workers can no longer support their families on one or even two paychecks is a leading motivator for acts such as the insurrection of Jan. 6, carried out by anti-democracy misfit thugs aided by the gullible and desperate who were fed incendiary lies. It is also a factor in the continuing division and mistrust of neighbor for neighbor and the rising crime rate. In light of these realities, it is imperative that the wide gulf between the top and bottom earners be illuminated and addressed. It is good journalism.

Lee Pulliam

Winston-Salem

