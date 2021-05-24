WUSED - Lee Pulliam - TUESDAY

Perhaps the readers taking umbrage at your coverage of CEO salaries (“Follow the money,” May 16) are missing the point. I didn't read it as a shaming of the CEOs themselves, rather as deploring the vast divide between their income and that of the workers. The writer of the May 20 letter "A simplistic matrix" notes the qualities needed for leading a corporation: personal sacrifice, discipline, vision, etc., but neglects to note that the same qualities apply to all who work for a living and should be honored for leaders and followers alike. Nobody is saying that those at the top shouldn't be compensated fairly, only that everybody else should also be.