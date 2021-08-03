WUSED - Leland Stout - WEDNESDAY

Could be worse
Gas prices are going up and so are groceries. There’s a surge of illegal immigration at the border and those who enter our country illegally are allowed to refuse being vaccinated for COVID if they so choose. There’s no telling what Iran or North Korea are up to right now. And millions of Americans are refusing to be vaccinated, thus allowing COVID to surge.
Thank goodness we don’t have to worry about an unhinged liar in the White House making corrupt, self-serving decisions, supporting ruthless foreign dictators, undermining medical authorities, exacting political revenge on officials who disagree with him, taking costly golf excursions and gaslighting us on Twitter to brag about what a great job he's doing.
Whatever President Biden’s flaws, things could be so much worse. Just imagine COVID alone.
Leland Stout
Winston-Salem