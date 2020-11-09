WUSED - Linda Winikoff - TUESDAY

Systemic racism is real

Blaming Democrats for “throwing away their shot” in the N.C. 2020 elections because of their response to the George Floyd protests is a thinly veiled façade (“Democrats threw away their shot,” Nov. 5). The reality behind that facade is that the election results reveal the state’s perpetuation of systemic racism and the rejection of anyone who wants to address it.

The insidiousness of systemic racism is that often it is not the explicit intent of those who perpetuate it. Lack of personal exposure to systemic inequities and oppression heightens the sense that they do not exist. For myself, by working in high performing, low performing and independent schools throughout my career, I learned that systemic racism painfully exists. Rather than deny its existence, we are morally obligated to educate ourselves and act to eradicate it. Houses of faith, educational institutions and government and business communities must step up and begin this morally imperative work.

Having an educated understanding of how our country’s racial history continues to play out today is vital for addressing and eliminating systemic racism. For with this understanding, the transparency of facades, such as the one presented by columnist John Hood, becomes glaringly apparent.

Linda Winikoff

Winston-Salem