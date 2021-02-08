WUSED - Lonnie Burshinsky - TUESDAY

It's not Trump
Twice-impeached, disgraced former President Trump isn't on trial this week ("Trump's trial begins," Feb. 7). We all know what he did. Even the "whataboutism" people and people making excuses for him know.
The Republican Party is on trial. Does "personal responsibility" count for anything? How about "law and order"? How about love of country? Country over party? If they won't hold this president, now, accountable for trying to overturn an election and costing the lives of Americans, then they have no moral authority and only exist to create chaos and block Congress from ever doing anything good. If they don't punish Trump, then they'd damn well better carry their guns to the Capitol building, because the people who tried once will try again, and next time, they might succeed.
The Republican Party is bleeding members across the country. Thousands in North Carolina have dropped their party affiliation. The people who believed in conservative principles are sick to see their party become a cult of personality, to see these extremists worship their idol Trump. They're sick that what once claimed to be "the party of ideas" now has no higher goal than to "own the libs."
The party is on trial. All America is watching.
Lonnie Burshinsky
Winston-Salem