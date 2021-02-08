WUSED - Lonnie Burshinsky - TUESDAY

The Republican Party is on trial. Does "personal responsibility" count for anything? How about "law and order"? How about love of country? Country over party? If they won't hold this president, now, accountable for trying to overturn an election and costing the lives of Americans, then they have no moral authority and only exist to create chaos and block Congress from ever doing anything good. If they don't punish Trump, then they'd damn well better carry their guns to the Capitol building, because the people who tried once will try again, and next time, they might succeed.