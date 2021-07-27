WUSED - Lonnie Burshinsky - WEDNESDAY

Beyond partisanship

As I write, it’s Tuesday morning and I’m watching the Capitol Police officers arrive in the U.S. House chambers to give their first-hand accounts of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. They’re being welcomed by all the committee members, who are obviously appreciative of their service.

That’s how you “back the blue.”

Then, with them, I watched the video of the attack.

Republican Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Ga., said the House floor was not breached and that the supporters of former President Trump who stormed the Capitol behaved “in an orderly fashion.” That’s a vile lie.

The committee is composed mostly of Democrats, we know, but also Republicans Rep. Liz Cheney or Rep. Adam Kitzinger. I don’t agree with their politics, but I sure respect their patriotism and their willingness to hear unpleasant truths.

Why isn’t Rep. Virginia Foxx there with them? Why isn’t Rep. Ted Budd? They could have volunteered to serve.

This is far beyond partisan politics. The Republican Party’s reaction to the insurrection is shameful.

Lonnie Burshinsky

Winston-Salem