WUSED - Lonnie Burskinsky - THURSDAY

Long past 'enough'

They never seemed to grasp this simple but important fact: He’s a liar.

The Journal, among other newspapers, harped the fact to death: “President Trump lies. He lies all the time. He lies about things big and small. Every time he speaks, he lies.”

We were all warned. We should have known.

Some knew it was true, but they didn’t care because he was “fighting” for them. If it takes a liar, an adulterer, a racist, a business cheat, a fascist dictator wanna-be to keep us in power, well, then, that’s what it takes.

And now our nation is being ripped in half because it was better to follow a known liar than acknowledge a fair-and-square winner chosen by a majority of voters.

When he said, “The election was stolen from me,” even those who loved him should have said, “OK, that’s enough.” But they wanted him to be president so bad that they went along with it and they convinced others that it was true.

The insurrectionists have learned too late, as their legal counsels stand before microphones and say, “My client was fooled into believing a lie.”