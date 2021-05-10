 Skip to main content
WUSED - Lonnie Kirkman - WEDNESDAY
Again

I saw where House Minority Leader Mitch McConnell says he’s “100%” focused on stopping the Biden administration and I thought, “What, again?” Why is it that all Republicans can do is try to stop the Democrats?

All President Biden has done so far is try to stop COVID and rebuild our crumbling infrastructure. McConnell is against that? He wants to stop that?

Even if McConnell disagrees with Biden’s political philosophy, Biden won. Can’t McConnell just work with him? Can’t he just be polite? All he knows how to do is this “we’re going to stop whatever it is the Democrats are doing” business.

Lonnie Kirkman

Winston-Salem

