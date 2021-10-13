WUSED - Mack Ferguson - THURSDAY

Losing Democracy

In his Oct. 11 Washington Post column, “I’m no Democrat — but I’m voting exclusively for Democrats to save our democracy,” conservative Max Boot writes, “I’m a single-issue voter. My issue is the fate of democracy in the United States. Simply put, I have no faith that we will remain a democracy if Republicans win power. Thus, although I’m not a Democrat, I will continue to vote exclusively for Democrats — as I have done in every election since 2016 — until the GOP ceases to pose an existential threat to our freedom.”

This echoes the Oct. 11 column published in The New York Times, “We Are Republicans. There’s Only One Way to Save Our Party From Pro-Trump Extremists,” in which Republican operatives Miles Taylor and Christine Todd Whitman urge readers to vote only for candidates who oppose former President Trump’s Big Lie – even if it calls for Republicans to vote for Democrats.

If Republicans take control in 2022, they will have the power to eliminate democracy and rule in Russia-style totalitarianism.