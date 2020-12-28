WUSED - Mack Ferguson - TUESDAY

No matter what
Lately liberals have floated the idea that perhaps Supreme Court appointments should not be for life, but for shorter terms, say 18 years. That, they suggest, would make the appointments less weighty; the appointment of a justice who seems more doctrinaire than usual would be less threatening to people who oppose their appointment. “This is only temporary; we’ll have our turn,” they might think.
The overblown hysteria associated with outgoing President Trump’s election loss and President-elect Joe Biden’s win suggests otherwise. Some people are going to lose their minds no matter what happens.
It’s only four years, friends. You get to run another candidate in 2024 — with hope, one who has a little more credibility and intellect and a little less following among the white supremacist and tin-hat crowd.
Mack Ferguson
Winston-Salem