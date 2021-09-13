WUSED - Malcolm Ramsey - TUESDAY

Taliban public opinion

I confess that I was wrong about the Taliban.

Oh, they’re barbarians, no doubt. But I didn’t think they would care about public opinion or the international community. I thought they would just be torturous murderers.

Instead, for whatever it’s worth, they’re assigning officers and ministers to what’s supposed to be a provisional, transitional government and they’re trying to appear to be organized and stable. They’re even trying to help get Americans (who for some reason hadn’t already left) out of the country. Their leaders are even speaking to NPR reporters.

This isn’t to say they’re trustworthy. But to some extent, with the eyes of the world on them, they’re at least going to try to look trustworthy.

In that light, it makes sense for both the Trump administration and the Biden administration to cooperate with them and even show some degree of trust — at least until all of our people are safe.

It was inevitable that they would take power. We’re giving them opportunities to prove that they’re not just barbarians and they’re responding somewhat appropriately.