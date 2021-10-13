 Skip to main content
WUSED - Marcus Hyatt - THURSDAY
So Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson goes to church and badmouths gay people, but he still wants their votes. He says he can still represent them fairly (“Robinson declines again to apologize,” Oct. 13).

This is what happens when you mix church and state – it corrupts both.

Marcus Hyatt

Winston-Salem

