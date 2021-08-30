WUSED - Margaret Leinbach - TUESDAY

A telling omission

It’s telling that guest columnist Stuart Epperson (“Concerned Moravians stand on solid ground,” Aug. 28) didn’t mention what the Bible actually says about marriage. I wonder if that was because the majority of marriages in the Hebrew Scriptures were business transactions made for economic or political reasons between a bride’s father and the groom or groom’s father. All the patriarchs had multiple wives. King Solomon had 700 (1 Kings 11:1-3). Few people would affirm this type of “biblical marriage.”

Jesus says whoever divorces his wife and marries another commits adultery (Mark 10:11-12). I wonder if those who oppose gay marriage have family or friends who are divorced and remarried. Do they point out this Scripture with the same level of passion as they condemn gay marriage? The silence I hear is deafening.

In Matthew 22:40, Jesus tells us all the law is based on the great commandments: Love God with the totality of your being and love your neighbor as yourself. By interpreting all Scripture through this commandment, gay marriage supporters want our gay and lesbian brothers and sisters to enjoy the same marital blessings and rights as heterosexuals.