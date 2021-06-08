 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WUSED - Mark B. Howard - THURSDAY
0 Comments

WUSED - Mark B. Howard - THURSDAY

  • 0

Seeds of destruction

I agree with your May 30 editorial, “Unworthy judges of racial education.” Republicans are in no position to tell schools what they should and shouldn’t teach about racism — not when they’ve followed disgraced and twice-impeached former President Trump, who placed white supremacists like Steve Bannon and Stephen Miller in his White House. And not when they’re still trying to bury atrocities like the Tulsa massacre and soft-pedaling slavery.

You did a good job of outlining the racist attitudes expressed by Trump, but you forgot to mention his support for Confederate symbols and his affection for white supremacists like Proud Boys, whom he told to “stand back and stand by” before the election.

American conservatives have always done their best to bury any information that implicates them in the injustices done to American minorities. Our children get out of school and start learning things on their own and realize that they’ve been lied to their whole lives. As Republicans try to bury critical race theory, all they’re doing is planting the seeds of their own desruction as our children learn, once again, that conservatives have lied to them.

Mark B. Howard

Winston-Salem

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Forsyth commissioner accused of stealing NAACP grant money
Politics

Forsyth commissioner accused of stealing NAACP grant money

Arnita Miles, community activist and former Winston-Salem police officer, accused Tonya McDaniel, a Forsyth County commissioner, of misappropriating about $47,000 in grant money meant for the Winston-Salem NAACP and pocketing it into a personal bank account. No criminal charges have been filed. Blueprint NC, a nonprofit, said it gave the grant money based on an application made on behalf of the local NAACP, but the past president of the chapter said he was never aware that a grant request had been made and he never saw any of that money come through the Winston-Salem NAACP.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News