 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WUSED - Mark B. Howard - THURSDAY
0 Comments

WUSED - Mark B. Howard - THURSDAY

  • 0

Not entirely happy

President Biden is the first president to say “enough” and mean it.

Does anyone think former President Trump could have or would have done anything different in Afghanistan?

First you'd have to believe the president who tried to ban Muslims from entering the U.S. gave a damn about the Afghan people. Is there any evidence to support that claim?

Then you'd have to pretend he's not a backstabber. But look at his betrayal of our Kurdish allies.

I’m not entirely happy with Biden’s approach, but your editorial (“Just as we expected” Aug. 17) is right: It’s not evident that there was a better solution.

At least Biden gets things done without bragging about it on Twitter all day long. I support my president.

Mark B. Howard

Winston-Salem

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Forsyth County Sheriff's Office: Water was turned off for up to three hours because inmates flooded cells.
Crime

Forsyth County Sheriff's Office: Water was turned off for up to three hours because inmates flooded cells.

Triad Abolition Project, a group critical of law-enforcement agencies, will hold a protest about conditions at the Forsyth County Jail. Earlier this week, a spokeswoman for the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said that inmates staged a protest at the jail in their cells, and detention officers turned off water at the jail because some inmates flooded their cells. She has provided little detail on what exactly happened and how long the water was shut off. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News