WUSED - Martha Wishon - THURSDAY

Protecting democracy

I am a moderate Democrat, and I belong to the "Democratic Party," not the "Democrat Party" as has become the epithet of "Trumpers." I still believe there is a good reason for a two-party system in this country, but the "Trump Party" is a frightening threat to democracy.

Some prominent members of the Republican Party – Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and former Attorney General William Barr among others -- have now acknowledged that former President Trump has lied to the people about a "stolen election" and has encouraged the insurrection.

These admissions have come far, far too late, but maybe, just maybe, if enough conscientious members of Congress speak up, tell the truth and find a way to prevent the demagogue Trump from holding office again, we can protect our democracy, at least for the time being.

Martha Wishon

Lewisville