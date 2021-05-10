WUSED - Mary Linda Knox - TUESDAY

More division

Following the country's greatest crisis, the Civil War, some in the Confederacy soothed their egos by promoting the Lost Cause lie, that despite all the evidence to the contrary, the war had nothing to do with slavery. Lying was easier than facing the truth that they fought for an evil cause and were wrong. That lie lives to this day, creating friction between Americans.

This is in sharp contrast to Germany, where the evils of Nazism are taught and known widely to one and all, so they can avoid such horrors in the future.

The Republican Party, by pushing former President Trump's Big Lie, will create even more division among Americans. Some, no doubt, are sincere though grossly mistaken. But some are lying purposely, thinking they can gain politically from telling Trump fans that they were cheated. Others are just going along with it so that they don't lose their positions to primary challengers.

The worst know that Trump lost but don't care. They don't care about democracy or majority votes, they just want power.

The Republican Party's refusal to admit that Joe Biden won the election fair and square puts our whole nation at risk. Our only hope is that enough Americans realize the truth that the Republican Party dissolves before the nation does.