WUSED - Matthew Barr - WEDNESDAY

I read with shock and disgust about the Dec. 3 assault, including physical violence and the use of racist language, on three members of a family by a man who didn’t like the fact that there were Black Lives Matter signs on their car ("Teen injured in alleged attack," Dec. 10). The assailant has been arrested and charged with misdemeanor assault and assault on a female.

This is more than an assault — it is a hate crime and the perpetrator should be charged and prosecuted with committing a hate crime. The penalties for a hate crime are significantly more serious than simple assault.

I would like to know if the assailant will be charged with a hate crime and if not, why not.

Matthew Barr

Winston-Salem

