WUSED - Michael Dixon - WEDNESDAY

What ‘fair share’?

Presidential candidate Joe Biden uses the term “their fair share” as do others. The suggestion is that others should pay more taxes. But never is it explained how the “fair share” should be calculated nor is an exact definition offered except “more.” And it is always “others.” Often increased taxes on corporate profits is a suggestion.

Another explanation omitted is that retirement plans, such as IRAs, 401K, N.C. State Employees Retirement Systems, annuities offered by insurance companies, all depend upon investment in (hopefully) profitable corporations to supply money for those plans and annuities. Additional taxes on corporate profits will reduce payouts to the above plans. And will reduce payments to the beneficiaries of those plans.

“Fair share” is a play on class envy -- a form of jealousy. Even some employees are jealous of the profits of their employers. It could be suggested that those people should seek to work for an employer who makes losses. Let us know how that works out.

Corporations and people who have some available money are the ones who create jobs. Their investments benefit all of us. Increased taxes are definitely not the way to create more jobs.

Michael Dixon

East Bend