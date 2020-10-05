WUSED - Michael P. Turner - WEDNESDAY

Note this:
While every American should hope that President Trump makes a full and speedy recovery from COVID-19, the following needs to be noted:
- He is receiving the best health care possible and that is as it should be.
- He is benefitting from expensive medical care paid for by U.S. taxpayers – something he has rarely been.
- He wants to eliminate medical coverage for millions by ending the Affordable Care Act.
- He has minimized the seriousness of the pandemic.
- He has spread lies and half-truths that have weakened our nation’s response to the pandemic.
- He has undercut science and health care experts.
- He has mocked those wearing masks.
- He has put his staff, supporters and others at risk through reckless exposure at large events.
- He has falsely said that the pandemic is nearly behind us.
Words and actions have consequences.
Trump’s words and actions show that he does not deserve to hold the highest office in the land.
Michael P. Turner
Winston-Salem
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!